PREMIER DIVISION 50 OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for FLOW Radcliffe and Victors (1) in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division 50-overs Cricket Championship over the weekend.

FLOW Radcliffe beat Team Rivals by 78 runs.

FLOW Radcliffe posted 183 for 9 in a match reduced to 40-overs; Deron Greaves 40, Romano Pierre 40, Kadir Nedd 31; Olanzo Jackson 3 for 22, Deighton Butler 3 for 33.

Team Rivals made 105 off 35.2-overs; Cody Horne 23, Casmond Walters 21; O’Neil Lewis 3 for 39, Lindon James 2 for 14.

Victors (1) defeated Guardian General Saints by 4 wickets.

The scores: Guardian General Saints 102 off 35.1-overs; Jeremy Layne 29; Alston Bobb 4 for 23, Atticus Browne 2 for 8.

Victors (1) 103 for 6 off 16.1-overs, to register another victory; Lauron Francois made 27; Kimarley Williams grabbed 4 for 44.

The Championship has been suspended for the upcoming Easter weekend.







