SVG ANNOUNCED TRAINING SQUADS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has announced its Squads for training in preparation for the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s Windward Islands Cricket Championships in St. Lucia.

A Squad of 25 Women will be involved in month long preparations for possible selection to the Final Squad for the Windward Islands Women’s Championship from 12th to 22nd April.

Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Cricketer, Samantha Lynch, who is now a Level 3 Cricket Coach will be in charge of the training for that Squad.

Thirty Men are on the Men’s Training Squad for the Windward Islands Men’s Championship from 23rd to 30th May. Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines fast bowler, Elvis Browne and former St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and West Indies fast bowler, Nixon Mc Lean have been re-appointed Manager and Coach of the Squad respectively, and will be in charge of the training programme.







