Vincentian Ardon Bess featured

Vincentian Ardon Bess formerly of McKies Hill is featured of the front cover of the Performers Magazine. (Seen on left of the words Stronger Together).

Bess migrated to Canada around 1965/66 and entered the national Theatre School of Canada. He graduated in the Theatre Arts majoring in Acting.

Since then he has appeared in Mini Series,in particular “King of Kensington in the role of “Nestor”, “Driving Miss Daisy “other documentaries and several TV commercials.

We are extremely proud of this outstanding Vincentian. We congratulate him on having done us proud.

Source Credit: Mr. John Horne







