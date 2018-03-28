AVENUES UNITED CLUB OF SVG-FOOTBALL

Avenues United Football Club of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play their opening match of the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship against the Guyana Defence Force on 13th April in Santo Domingo.

Avenues United are in Group “B” of the Championship where they will also oppose Hard Rock Sports Club of Grenada on 15th April.

The final round of preliminary matches will be played on 17th April when Avenues United will play against SV Real Rincon of Bonaire.

Group “A” matches will be played on 13th, 15th and 17th April between SV Deportivo Nacional of Aruba, Inter MOEN-GO-TA-GOE of Suriname, Weymouth Wales F.C of Barbados, and USR Sainte-Rose of Guadeloupe.

Group “C” preliminary games will be on 13th, 15th and 17th April and will involve Cayon FC of St. Kitts and Nevis, Bodden Town FC of the Cayman Islands, RKSV Centro Dominguito of Curacao and Club Franciscain of Martinique.

The semi-finals will be played on 19th April with the 1st semi-final featuring the best group winner versus the second placed Club. Semi-final 2 will be between the second best group winner and third best group winner. The Final will be on 21st April.

The winner of the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship will qualify directly to the 2019 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League while the runner-up and third place finishers will qualify for the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF League.

The fourth-place finisher of the Caribbean Club Championship, will face the winner of the Caribbean Club Shield in a playoff match to determine the third Club that will represent the Caribbean in the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF League provided that the tier 2 Champions have complied with the minimum CONCACAF Club Licensing requirements for the CONCACAF League.







