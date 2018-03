A brace by Julian Mc Nicholls secured a 2-1 victory for Pride and Joy (2) over Biabou Stingers in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Rayal Issacs netted the goal for Biabou Stingers.

This afternoon at 4:30, Lauders FC will play against Joppers FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related