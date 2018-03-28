FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

X-CEED Sports Club and SVG General Services Strikers won yesterday’s matches in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

X-CEED Sports Club, the National Under-16s defeated Maple (4) 30-14 in the 3rd Division, and North Leeward Stars and Island Blends Maple played to a 37-37 tie in Division (2).

This afternoon, C and W Construction Star Girls in the 3rd Division at 5:00, and SVG General Services Strikers will oppose Star Girls at 5:45 in the 2nd Division.

Today’s originally scheduled match between Western Union Miters and Dennisford Foster ASCO has been postponed.







