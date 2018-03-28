NLA FIRST DIVISION 50 OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

The National Lotteries Authority First Division 50-overs Cricket Championship took place last weekend, when E and J Construction North Windward Youths advanced to the semi-finals of following their 3-wicket win over Keegan’s Bequia X1 at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia X1 138 off 24.5-overs; Braxie Browne 39, Cosmus Hackshaw 36; in-form, off-spinner, Sealroy Williams 5 for 11, his brother Seeran Williams 3 for 21 to combine to dismiss their opponents.

E and J Construction North Windward Youths 139 for 7 off 27.1-overs to advance; Sealroy Williams following up his 5 wickets haul top-scored with a pugnacious 45; Meshack Williams 2 for 14, Jenry Ollivierre 2 for 31.

Radcliffe Too and Smashers are now joined by E and J Construction North Windward Youths in the semi-finals slated to be played on 8th April following a break for the Easter weekend.

The last Quarter-final match will be played next month between Edward Conliffe Belfongo and Police One.







