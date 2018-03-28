NORTH LEEWARD NETBALL RESULTS

The North Leeward Netball Championship took place Last weekend, when Star Girls (1) defeated Dynamic Girls 32-28 at the Petit Bordel Secondary School Hard Court.

Melene Charles netted 20 goals for Star Girls (1), and Shanel Mc Kie scored 18 goals for Dynamic Girls.

Meanwhile, the match between Star Girls (2) and Star Girls (1) finished prematurely at half-time, because of several interruptions by rain. Star Girls (2) was leading the match (6-1).

In a Junior Division match, Layou Warriors won from Star Girls Jr., 25-5. Brandy Hazelwood netted 21 goals for Layou Warriors Jr.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related