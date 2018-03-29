2018 Easter Regatta

The Organizers of the Bequia Easter Regatta are encouraging everyone down to the Grenadines Island for this Easter weekend.

Secretary of the Bequia Onshore Activities Committee, Jan Providence said preparation for the activities is at an advanced stage. The activities began today with a Gospel concert in which ten Churches participated.

Mrs. Providence said following today’s launch, there will be a packed program of activities everyday climaxing on Easter Monday and she is encouraging everyone down to Bequia to support these activities.

Vendors who are interested in plying their trade during the Bequia Easter Reggatta activities are also being encouraged to ensure that they have all the required certifications.







