25 YEARS SENTENCE

George ‘Chocoloate’ Franklyn of Campden Park, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, for the murder of his wife Ingrid Franklyn and 15 years for the murder of Marva James, his Sister-In-Law, both of Campden Park.

According to a police report, both sentences, handed down to the accused on Tuesday March 27TH, are expected to run concurrently.

Mr. Franklyn pleaded guilty in the High Court to the two counts of murder and was also sentenced for four counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated burglary and fire arm firearm offences. These offences occurred on September 13th 2011.







