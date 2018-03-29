Digicel SVG Gospel Festival 2018

On Sunday April 1st, the Digicel SVG Gospel Festival will officially open and will feature outstanding local gospel artistes such as Pastor Shirley Browne, Keevin Jackson, IPA Dancers, Caywama Edwards, Ronnie Richardson, Kara Dance Ministry and Clarity Gospel Band.

Some of the leading gospel artistes in the Caribbean will be guest artistes for the show including: De Warrior of Barbados, J Prince and Sharlene Samuel of Trinidad and Minister Tevaun Browne of Jamaica.

Addresses will be made by the new chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee, Pastor Manson Shortte, Jamisha Wright Marketing Executive of Digicel, along with Chief Cultural Officer Anthony Theobalds officially declaring the festival open.

Following the opening this Sunday, the festival will continue with activities throughout the month. Programs include: “A Glorious Celebration of Dance” a night of dance on April 13th; “Zonal Gospel Showcases” across the country on April 15th; the Sing a New Song Competition on April 20th and the National Gospel Showcase on April 29th.

SVG Gospel Fest 2018 is being held under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and will take place at the Victoria Park from 6.00 pm.







