JUNIOR CALYPSO FINALISTS 2018

A total of twenty-one Seven students have been named to compete in the Finals of the Junior Calypso and Soca Competition scheduled for Tuesday July 3rd at the Victoria Park.

In the Primary School Category, the finalists are

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Kailey Cyrus C W Prescod Primary School Discipline

Fidel Cyrus Kingstown Anglican School Way Daddy Dey

Matthew John Stubbs Government School Welcome A.I.A

Alexio Edwards Gomea Methodist School Youths Wakeup

Tevanjay Joseph Sandy Bay Primary School I Can’t Be You

Daneila Hinson New Prospect Primary School In These Times

Danique Edwards Greggs Government School A.I.A is Good

Defending Monarch: Kristian Christopher – Layou Government School

Meawhile, in the Secondary School Category seven students will try to dethrone Defending Monarch Kristiana Christopher from the Thomas Saunders Secondary School. They are:-

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary School Caribbean Dream

Damien Noel St. Martin’s Secondary School Silence Never

Dale ann Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School All Rise

Delisha Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Who is Politricks

Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School War

M’Riah Robertson West St. George Secondary Mini Van Lover

Cha Chani Morgan St. Vincent Girls High School Conflict Resolution

And … the Junior Soca Monarch Finalists are:-

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Danique Edwards Greiggs Government School Sugar in the Soca

Rashide Rocque St. Vincent Grammer School Soca Vybe

Kevisha Richardson Biabou Methodist School Carnival is My Time

Delisha Brackin Sandy Bay Secondary School Vex

Tyrell Rodriguez Greiggs Government School Vincy Love to Party

Teshika Andrews Bishops College Kingstown Cut Dem Off

Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School Good Life

Defending Monarch: M’Riah Robertson – West St. George Secondary







