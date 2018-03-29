SAHARAN DUST WARNING

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries in the Eastern Caribbean, currently being affected by a moderate Plume of Saharan Dust – lingering over the Eastern Caribbean Islands. This is according to a report by the Local Meteorological Service.

The report said, this Plume, based on Model Guidance, moved over the Eastern Caribbean last night and is expected to linger for the next two days – as the dust concentration decreases. In light of this, the Local Met office says that Hazy conditions are likely.

It also makes a strong appeal to persons with respiratory ailments, such as asthma, sinusitis and other allergies, to take the necessary precautions.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related