ULP celebrates 17

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was sworn in on March 28th, 2001, for a five-year term – as the fourth Prime Minister by Governor-General Sir Charles Antrobus. This week the Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration celebrated 17 years of Governance.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that despite the difficulties and challenges, he has enjoyed his years in office and despite the global financial challenges, the Unity Labour Party Administration has remained steadfast since elected to office.

The Prime Minister said the Administration used resources in a responsible manner to build roads, construct Health Centres and other infrastructure and boost agriculture.

Dr. Gonsalves has serve four terms as leader of the ULP, having led the party to successive election victory in December 2005, 2010 and 2015.







