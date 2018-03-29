UWI BURSARIES

Four individuals who are pursuing studies at the UWI Open Campus were presented with bursaries yesterday afternoon.

The ECGC Foundation Inc., in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, handed over bursaries to

Karla Gellizeau – BEd Early Childhood Development and Family Studies

Tamara Browne – BSc Accounting

Shurlon Creese – BSc Management Studies (Human Resource Management)

Kaziah Lorraine – BSc Management Studies (Marketing)

The handing over ceremony took place at the UWI Open Campus Conference Room.







