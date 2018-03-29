Vincentian killed

An appeal has been made to Vincentians by the Police in Antigua-Barbuda to provide information – that can lead to the killer or killers of Carlos Ollivierre, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose bloodied body was discovered last Thursday.

Everton Jeffers, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told OBSERVER media yesterday that it is believed someone may have information that could lead them directly to the person or persons who inflicted several stab wounds to 51-year-old Ollivierre who was a farmer.

The Golden Grove man, who was also known as “Kung-Fu” or “Caneman,” was discovered where he plied his trade at approximately 8pm by family members – who had gone in search of him because he had not returned home at his customary time.

Lawmen believe that the carpenter turned farmer, who migrated to Antigua and Barbuda from his native St. Vincent and the Grenadines about 26 years ago, was killed during a robbery that went wrong.

Police said the farmer was found with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to the upper back and right forearm.

Ollivierre planted cane, coconuts, potatoes, yams, dasheen, bananas, corn and tomatoes at his Jonas Road farm.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related