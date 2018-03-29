VOLCANO READY PROJECT

A project intended to increase preparedness for volcanoes and other natural hazards and reduce climate change impacts in beneficiary communities, will be officially launched here next Thursday April 5th.

The project is supported by the Caribbean development Bank and the UWI Seismic Research Centre and funded by the Community Disaster risk Reduction Fund.

It aims to increase knowledge and awareness of volcano and multi hazards risk; enhanced adaptive capacity and project management.

The Project will be launched at the Sandy Bay Government School commencing at 4pm.







