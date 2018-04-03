The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is collaborating with the Diabetes Association to host a number of activities, on issues relating to diabetes, later this month.

In a release the “Be Fit Movement SVG Fitness group” said it will recommence a Dance to Fitness Total Body Workout, a 5K Run/Walk and a Health Exhibition on April 28th, an initiative that seeks to engage persons to participate in physical activities in a fun -but impacting way.

The group said its objective is to also address the growing health issues involving juvenile diabetes, through needs-based planning processes.

The event is geared towards assessing how fitness groups such as Be Fit Movement can help persons affected by and living with diabetes, as well as raise funds to help Organizations such as the Diabetes Association deal with the growing challenges.







