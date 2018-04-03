BEQUIA EASTER REGATTA RESULTS

The curtains came down yesterday on the 27th Edition of the Bequia Easter Regatta with the Prize Giving Ceremony at the Plantation Hotel in Port Elizabeth.

It was a Barrett of Sailing and a number of show activities held over four days.

Thirty-seven Yachts represented 12 countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Bath, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, United States, Petit St. Vincent and host Bequia contested the Regatta in five categories.

27 boats represented Mayreau, Canouan, Carriacou, and Bequia stole the spot light as well.

For the Fishing Boats, the overall winner in Class (1) was “BOCANI”, Class (2) winner was “NEVER “D”, Class (3) “MORE WORRIES”, Class (4) “WHY NOT”, Class (6) ECLIPSE, and Class (7). Eclipse also won yesterday’s Triangle Race







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related