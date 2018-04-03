BIABOU FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Last weekend in the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Greggs FC and Pride and Joy (2) won Knockout matches at the Biabou Playing Field.

Greggs FC beat Reliable Construction Sparta FC (2) 9-8 on penalties following a goalless draw at the end of regulation time.

Orlando Trimmingham netted a brace as Pride and Joy (2) defeated Walvaroo City 2-1 in the other Knockout match. Sean Dallaway converted the goal for Walvaroo City.

In the League matches, Joppers FC gained a 4-1 win over Pride and Joy (1). The goals for Joppers FC were scored by Lynron Prince (2) and Anthony Harry (1), who also benefitted from an own goal scored by Pride and Joy (1).

Nalroy Peters registered the goal for Pride and Joy (1).

Two goals by Deshawn Kydd and Zenroy Lee gave Biabou United a 4-nil win over Sparta FC (2), while Mt. Grenan won by default over Cane End Gunners.

At the same venue, SV United will meet Brotherhood FC this afternoon at 4:30.







