GOSPEL FEST OPENS

The 2018 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival was officially opened on Sunday April 1st at the Victoria Park.

Under the theme “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”, Sunday’s event heard Ministries from Local, Regional Gospel Ministers who ministered in Song and Dance.

Coordinator of the Festival, Michael Peters, said the committee is pleased with the start of the festival and said the next major event of the calendar, will be the staging of the “Praise Him in the Dance Showcase”, scheduled for Friday April 13th 8:00 p.m at the Peace Memorial Hall.

The Festival will continue with Zonal Showcases throughout month as well as the Sing A New Song Competition on April 20th.

The Festival will culminate with the National Gospel Showcase on April 29th which will be one of a difference this year.







