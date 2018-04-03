MISS EASTERVAL RESULTS

Representative of Barbados, Reanne White captured the annual Miss Easterval 2018 title, which was held in Union Island on Saturday evening.

The Barbados contestant who won from a field of 8 contestants, won in the categories of Best Talent and Miss Photogenic, a $3000.00 trophy and a gift basket.

First runner-up went to Miss Grenada’s Nikita McVean, who was awarded the Best Evening Wear & Miss Congeniality, and also received a $2000.00 trophy and gift basket. Meanwhile, the 2nd runner-up went to St. Lucia’s Claire Marisse Smart, who won the best Interview & Best Swimwear and was presented with a $1500.00 trophy and Gift Basket.

The other delegates were Ronella Lampkin Miss Mustique Company Ltd; Loreal Hy-polite Miss Carriacou; Melony Woods – Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Ro-shuana James – Miss Union Island and a delegate from Guyana.

The pageant was held at Brownsville “Digsand” in Union Island.







