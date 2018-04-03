SVG WON GOLD AT CARIFTA GAMES IN BAHAMAS

At the CARIFTA Games yesterday, Vincentian, Handel Roban won the first gold medal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the final day of the 3-day Games in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Roban won the Boys Under-17 800-metres in 1 minute, 56.83 seconds ahead of J’Voughan Blake of Jamaica in 1 minute, 57.64 seconds, and Giovani Henry also of Jamaica in 1 minute, 58.32 seconds.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines also won a second gold medal yesterday in the Girls 4×400-metres Under-20 Relay in which Annicea Richards, Shafiqua Maloney, Zita Vincent and Tamara Woodley in that order to win the race in 3 minutes, 48.24 seconds ahead of Guyana in 3 minutes, 54.38 seconds, and St. Kitts and Nevis in 4 minutes, 00.53 seconds.

The gold medals placed St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 5th position in the Medal Table. Jamaica topped the Table with their total of 82 medals (44 gold, 27 silver and 11 bronze). Host country, the Bahamas won 35 medals (6 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze). Trinidad and Tobago won 17 medals (4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze) and were followed in 4th position by Barbados with 13 medals (3 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines had a 12-member team at the Games, the 47th CARIFTA Junior Track and Field Championships.

Young Vincentian swimmer, Alex Joachim (14) won a gold medal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Jamaica.







