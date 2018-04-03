TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place, when Shooting Stars booked their place in the Big Four with a 2-1 victory over Street Kickers on Thursday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field.

The Big Four line-up has now been decided. 1998 Hillside Rollers will meet COMPUTEC Dream FC tomorrow and on Thursday, Grove Street Catalans will play against Shooting Stars.

Today at 4:30, Coreas Distribution Older Boys and AC Roma FC will meet in the last preliminary match at the same venue.







