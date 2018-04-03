WORLD AUTISM DAY

The Eleventh Annual World Autism Awareness Day is being observed today.

Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder and in observance of the day, thousands of landmark buildings around the world are being lighted in blue, in recognition of people living with Autism.

Here in St. Vincent the National Trust Building is being lighted in Blue.

Dr. Mishca Duncan-Adams – Pediatric Neurologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital said she would like a change in attitude towards persons with autism.







