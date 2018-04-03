YOUTHS VOICE IN 70TH CONVENTION

The New Testament Church of GOD said the nation’s youths will be playing an integral role in its 70th Annual National Convention, which is expected to be held from April 5TH to the 8th.

Wendell Davis Administrative Bishop of the New Testament Church of GOD for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Grenada, said the youths are the future and they will be given the opportunity to have their voices heard during the convention.

Bishop Davis said on the afternoon of Sunday April 8th from 2:00 p.m. at the Arnos Vale Playing field, the youths will hold a free program dubbed Expression Of Praise as they encourage more youths to become Christians.

The Convention kicks off at 7 p.m. this Thursday and Bishop Davis said he is encouraging everyone to be a part of their 70th Annual National Convention.







