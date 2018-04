MISS JEAN LOUISE FARRELL of Cemetery Hill, Bequia died on Sunday March 26th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Wednesday April 4th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Port Elizabeth. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

All members of the Lower Bay Progressive Friendly Society attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.







