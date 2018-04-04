New Testament Church of God to host Ecumenical Service

The New Testament Church of God will hold an Ecumenical Service at the Wilson Hill New Testament Church of God, tomorrow, as part of efforts to curb crime and violence in SVG.

The Service will be held at the Wilson Hill New Testament Church from 9 tomorrow morning under the theme, “Heal Our Land”

Members of the Government, including Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Opposition Leader, Dr. Godwin Friday, as well as representatives from the Judiciary, SVG Human Rights Association, and Bar Association, have been specially invited to participate in the Service.

Other key invitees include: The Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Prisons, Representatives from Government Ministries, Media Houses and Secular and Business Leaders.

Last year, the New Testament Church of God staged a Prayer March and Rally around Kingstown to highlight the Church’s efforts of assisting in the intervention against Crime and Violence in SVG.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related