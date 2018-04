Twelve Bills listed to receive their first reading at the Meeting of Parliament tomorrow morning.

They are Public Sector Investment Loan Bill, the Finance Bill; Customs Duties Amendment Bill; the Climate Resilience Levy Bill and other Private Bills.

The Order paper also includes twenty-one questions listed by the Opposition for oral answers.

The Meeting of Parliament begins at 9AM tomorrow and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

