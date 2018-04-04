World Health Day Symposium to take place tomorrow

Issues relating to Universal Health Coverage will be address at a Symposium tomorrow at the Methodist Church Hall.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host the Symposium to coincide with World Health Day which will be observed on Saturday April 7th under the theme “Health for All-Universal Health Coverage”.

The Ministry says the Symposium is aimed at increasing awareness among decision makers, advocates and duty bearers of the required efforts involved in advancing Universal Health Coverage.

The session will be attended by Individuals in top management positions in the Private and Public Sector.

Dr. Rufus Ewing, PAHO Advisor on Health Systems Development for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean will be the main facilitator for this event.

Meanwhile … The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to live up to the pledges they made when they agreed the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, and commit to concrete steps to advance the health of all people.

The Organization will maintain a high-profile focus on Universal Health Coverage via a series of events, starting on Saturday – World Health Day, with global and local conversations about ways to achieve health for all

