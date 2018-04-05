MR CLUSTON ROGERS of Cane End, Marriaqua formerly of Biabou died on Friday March 23rd at the age of 77. He was a Justice of the Peace and a Former Superintendent of Police of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 14th at the St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Biabou. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. Tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided and will leave Bailey’s Junction at 12:30 pm







