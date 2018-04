In the last Quarter-final match of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament last night, Wayne Matthews goal gave Sion Hill Masters a 1-nil victory over SESCO Masters at Victoria Park.

The semi-finals will be between Rock Hard Cement/Howard Marine’s Calliaqua Masters against Bequia Masters, and Sion Hill Masters will play Layou Masters.

The Tournament will continue on Wednesday at the same venue when the plate quarter-final matches take place.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related