TBPO FOOTBALL CLOSING RESULTS

Grove Street Catalans became the first Champions of CARIB/ COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship yesterday when they defeated COMPUTEC Dream FC 2-1 in the Final at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Jowan Sawyers scored the two goals for Grove Street Catalans, while Jabari Cunningham netted the single goal for COMPUTEC Dream FC.

In the Presentation Ceremony which followed yesterday’s Final, Grove Street Catalans collected the winning prize of EC$1500.00 and a Trophy. Second placed COMPUTEC Dream FC received EC$1000.00 and a Trophy, while Shooting Stars who secured third place collected EC$500.00 and also a Trophy.

Jowan Sawyers of Grove Street Catalans converted 17 goals in the Championship to emerge as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), and Coreas Distribution Older Boys was voted the Most Disciplined Team in the Championship.







