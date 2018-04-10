FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In Division (2) of the FLOW National Netball Championships yesterday, French Verandah X-CEED defeated Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club 46-22 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

In the other match, Twilight Trading X-CEED were leading Dutch Lady Clinchers 23-6 at the end of the first quarter in the 1st Division, when Dutch Lady Clinchers forfeited the match.

At the same venue this afternoon, OSCO Ball Warriors will face Irie Travel Vets Sports Club at 5:00 in Division (3), and North Leeward Stars will come up against National Properties in Division (2) at 5:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related