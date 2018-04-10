JEAN PIERRE UNDER-16 NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, in the Jean Pierre Regional Under-16 Netball Championship in St. Lucia, Jamaica defeated Grenada 41-14,

Barbados beat Dominica 29-13, St. Lucia won from Trinidad and Tobago 32-19, and Grenada had the better of Dominica 25-21, while Barbados conquered St. Vincent and the Grenadines 36-21. Meanwhile, Jamaica beat St. Lucia 36-21 also.

Trinidad and Tobago won the Shooting Competition with Barbados second and Jamaica third, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines had to settle for 4th after being edged by Jamaica on a better goal average.







