Vincentian Athlete, Nikelene McLean from the Village of Stubbs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Eastern Coast, is among ten Students from Morgan State University in the United States who have been awarded the Arthur Ashe Junior Sports Scholar Awards for this year, the 26th Anniversary of the Awards that began in 1992.

