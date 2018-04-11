FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW National Netball Championships, OSCO Ball Warriors and North Leeward Stars won their matches yesterday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

OSCO Ball Warriors defeated Irie Travel Vets Sports Club 51-12 in Division (3), while in yesterday’s other match, North Leeward Stars beat National Properties 51-26 in the 2nd Division.

This afternoon, the National Under-23 Team and National Senior Team will hold training and practice sessions 5:00 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose. As a result, there will be no matches in the FLOW Championships today.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related