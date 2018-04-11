NORTH LEEWARD NETBALL FINAL RESULTS

Star Girls of Barrouallie became the new Champions of the North Leeward Netball Championship, when they defeated Campden Park Warriors 29-27 in a keen game with five-minutes extra-time at the Petit Bordel Secondary School Hard Court last weekend.

The scores were level at 26-26 all at the end of normal time. Goal Shooter, Kay-Shorn Lowman scored 16 goals for Star Girls, while Deslyn Jeffers netted 21 goals for Campden Park Warriors.

On Saturday, Campden Park Warriors beaten Dynamic Girls 43-40 in the last semi-final.

Kay-Shorn Lowman of Star Girls was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final and Best Attacker Championship, while the Best Defender was Azuba Delpesche of Campden Park Warriors and Shaiqua Roberts of Dynamic Girls captured the Best Mid-Court Player. The Most Disciplined Team was Star Girls.







