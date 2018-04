This afternoon in the 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships, New Era Pepper Stars and Blue Horizon Pacers will meet 5:00, at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, while SVG General Services Strikers will oppose French Verandah X-CEED in the 2nd Division.







