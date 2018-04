In the Friends of Georgetown Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship Georgetown Secondary School Juniors won by default over Bucky Auto Shop Attackers at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown on Tuesday.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, LP Girls will take on Georgetown Secondary School Juniors, and Sandy Bay Secondary School will play against Dynamic Girls at 5:30 also at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related