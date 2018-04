All the teams in the last sixteen round of the National Futsal Championship are now known.

They are Sparta F.C, Owia United, and DESCO from Zone “A”, Awesome F.C, Greggs F.C, and Strike Force from Zone “B”.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police, Richmond Hill, and Roseans from Zone “C”.

Volcanoes and Green Hill from Zone “D”. Sharpes 09, Roxdale, and Hill View from Zone “E”, with two best fourth placed teams being QCESCO and Layou F.C.







