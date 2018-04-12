NATIONAL UNDER-14 FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

Seventeen teams are taking part in the National Under-14 Football Championship which opened yesterday at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown and at the Campden Park Playing Field.

The teams in Zone “A” are SV United, Owia, DESCO and Sparta F.C, while Zone “B” with K & R Strikers, Glenside Ball Blazers, Pride and Joy, and Toni Store Jugglers. Zone “C” consisting of Largo Height, Green Hill, System (3), Volcanoes, and Avenues United, and Zone “D” made up of Layou F.C, Campdonia Chelsea, North Leeward Predators and Jebelles F.C.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related