NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and Guardian General Barrouallie Masters won last night’s Plate Quarter-final matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters defeated South Leeward Masters 4-2 on penalties, following a two all draw at the end of regulation time.

Kenlyn Gonsalves and Anthony Sam scored a goal each for COMPUTEC VINCY Masters.

Christopher Springer netted the goal for Guardian General Barrouallie Masters, who also benefitted from an own goal scored by COMPUTEC VINCY Masters.

Guardian General Barrouallie Masters thumped SESCO Masters 4-1 in the other match, when Bernard Cain, Mark Hamlett, Seal Seales and Curlan Caesar netted the goals for Guardian General Barrouallie Masters and Emery Bailey registered the single goal for SESCO Masters.

The Semi-finals in the Tournament will be played next Wednesday at Victoria Park.







