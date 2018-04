Jamaica won this year’s Jean Pierre Regional Under-16 Netball Championship in St. Lucia yesterday. Barbados were second and St. Lucia third.

In yesterday’s final round of matches, Dominica defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 20-14, Barbados beat Grenada 31-21, Jamaica outplayed Trinidad and Tobago 38-7, St. Lucia beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 47-7, Trinidad and Tobago won from Dominica 27-23, and Jamaica defeated Barbados 36-15.







