SELWYN BOYDE SAMUEL RESULTS-DRAUGHTS

Vincentian, Selwyn “BOYDE” Samuel placed 5th overall in the recent Grenada Draughts Championship last month.

The Championship was very good, he had 23 persons, who took part in the Tournament, which was played in two Phases. Samuel played with 10 persons in the first Phase which he won and he played with 13 persons in the second Phase which he placed 5th. Samuel said the level of standard in the Championship was pretty high because in another two-month time, they will be moving on to the Pan American Championship which will be held in Curacao. To continue, Samuel said he was invited to the Championship which is extended to players from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which will be used by Clocks and the Notations which is harder to compete. He said he is hoping that they can put in some work here and send a team to that Championship.







