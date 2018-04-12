VINCENTIANS AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Vincentian Triple Jumper-Jumonne Exeter has made it to the Final of the Men’s Triple Jump at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Exeter advanced to Saturday’s Final, after a leap of 6.09-metres. In the process, the 24 year old Exeter broke the national record of 6.07-metres, which he set May 26th, last year at the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division two Championships, in BRADEN-DON, Florida, USA. Exeter is a student of the St. Augustine University, in North Carolina.

The final is set for 3:15 in the afternoon, Australian time (that’s 1:15 in the morning, Eastern Caribbean Time).

Exeter is among twelve finalists who emerged from yesterday’s qualifying rounds, but it was the end of the campaign for Vincentian Squash pairs, as they were ousted by their opponents.

The duo of Jason Doyle and Jules Snagg were beaten by Brandle Hindle and Daniel Zammit-Lewis of Malta, 11-6, 11-4, while Omari Wilson and Othniel Bailey were defeated by the New Zealand combination of Lance Beddoes and Evan Williams, 11-4, 11-7.







