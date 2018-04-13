The Department of Adult and Continuing Education in the Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation and Information today hosted the closing ceremony for the recently hosted Fruit Drying Training program.

Some fifteen local entrepreneurs participated in the program which was facilitated by the Government of Colombia and executed through the Ministry of Education’s Adult and Continuing Education Department with support from the Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs.

Senior Clerk at the Department of Adult and Continuing Education, Latoya Grant said this is the third in a series of collaborative efforts between Colombia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Grant said the program was a huge success and following this a number of the participants will be travelling to Colombia to further their knowledge.

Miss Grant said the persons who will be travelling to Colombia are expected to train others when they return to the country to further develop the Fruit Drying sector as an alternative source of livelihood.







