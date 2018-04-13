Gospel Fest Dance Showcase

The SVG Gospel Fest Committee is staging an event called “Praise Him in the Dance” tonight, Friday April 13th at the Peace Memorial Hall. The dance showcase follows the official opening of the 2018 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival, which was held on Sunday April 1st at the Victoria Park.

Coordinator of the Festival Michael Peters said the “Praise Him in the Dance” showcase has over the years received overwhelming support from the public.

Tonight’s event will feature the top Gospel Dance Groups throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will begin at 8:00.

The 2018 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival is being held Under the theme “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related