POLICE PUBLIC SPEAKING RESULTS

Police Constable Sylvorne Lavia stationed at the Kingstown Port – was adjudged the overall winner in the Police Welfare Association’s public speaking competition, which was held last Friday April 6th – as part of the Association’s 66th anniversary celebrations.

PC Lavia was adjuged the winner, after speaking on the topic: How effective are the changes in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to the development of policing in the 21st Century.

Khonder Noel Able Seaman, stationed at SVG Coast Services, took the second position, while and Police Constable Gideon Nathan attached to Telecoms placed third.

The prepared speech category was won by AB Noel who spoke on the topic “Sexism in the Police Force”, and the impromptu category was won by PC Nathan who spoke on “Social Media”.

The other participant was Police Constable Thomille Samuel, stationed at Rose Hall Police Station. The competition was held at the Lecture Hall of the Old Montrose Police Training School.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related