The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will host a week of activities during the period April 23rd to 27th 2018, as part of activities to commemorate the 39th year of the eruption of La Soufriere, which occurred on April 13th 1979.

These activities will be conducted in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre and with support from the Soufriere Monitoring Unit, the Forestry Division and the Strengthening Resilience in Volcanic Areas Project of the University of East Anglia.

Volcano Awareness Week (VAW) as it has been coined aims to raise awareness of the risk and science associated with the La Soufrière Volcano.

The activities will also include an education and outreach activities in schools and communities on the Leeward side of the island, to compliment the “Volcano Ready Communities Project” which is ongoing in the North Leeward area.

There will also be a series of exhibitions throughout the week to show case the volcano exhibits designed and constructed by the STREVA Team.

As such these exhibits will be incorporated along with new activities with the aim of presenting the information regarding the La Soufrière Volcano in a new and exciting format.

Two community meetings will also be held as part of these activities; one in Chateaubelair on Tuesday 24th April, and in Troumaca on Thursday April, 26th 2018.

On Friday 27th April, 2018 there will be an Educational Field Trip to the La Soufrière Volcano. This year the Educational Field Trip will be conducted via the Leeward Trail to La Soufrière. The Educational Field Trip is opened to the public and interested persons are asked to contact NEMO for more information.

